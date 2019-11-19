|
March 22, 1947 - November 11, 2019 Rebecca "Becky" L. Mendes (3/22/1947-11/11/19) has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she grew up in San Pedro (and later lived for many years in Lomita with her husband Richard) and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved parties, casinos, playing poker, dancing, laughing and chit chatting with those she cared about. She was very giving, generous, passionate and caring. She is survived by her husband, Richard, her son Richard, daughter Qiana, their spouses, and five grandchildren. Green Hills Service | Saturday, November 23 @11:30 AM 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 19, 2019