|
|
12/26/1932 - 03/13/2020 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our patriarch, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather of our large family, Richard Bautista. He raised his family with love and pride in San Pedro. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gloria (Huera). Family was the pivotal essence of Richard's life. He was a legend to his six children, Madelyn Luera (Freddie), Raquel Bautista, Elaine Bautista, Irene Samudio (Richard), Richard Bautista (Rochelle), Stephen Bautista (Mary), and his sisters, Florence Gomez, Anita Torres and Linda Bautista. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Soto, and his brothers, Henry, John and Jimmy Bautista. Richard enjoyed being the #1 fan to his 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He loved nothing more than being with his family and friends. He has a longstanding relationship with God and was blessed with his faith. He appreciated his wonderful life and was greatful for the blessings that the ILWU was able to provide for him and his family. He was a hardworking and devoted union man working 37 years in Locals 13 and 94. His family will forever hold deep in their hearts, the memories created on his family trips to Hawaii and Bullhead, Arizona. His consistent strength, guidance and love has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by our family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mary Star of the Sea High School.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 20, 2020