Sept 7, 1931 - Jan 7, 2020 Richard "Dick" Bungarden, a resident of Torrance, CA for over 60 years peacefully departed from this life on January 7, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, California in 1931. He worked for more than 40 years for Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo. Prior to his retirement he held the position of a maintenance supervisor. When he retired Chevron honored his years of service in naming a road "Bungarden Way" within the refinery. He was very active in the St. James Parish community, spending countless hours as the facilities manager. He was preceded in heaven by his wife of more than 50 years, Irene. He and Irene moved to Torrance in 1958. It was in that home they raised their family. Family was very important to Dick and he treasured his time with his children. Though it was his grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Nicole, Devin, Andrew and Zachary Lee, William and Kathryn Bungarden, Matthew Bungarden, Adam and Andrew Bungarden, that kept a smile on his face. Dick has joined his daughter, Mary Ann Lane and granddaughter, Rachel Bungarden, in heaven. Dick is survived by his children, son John and his wife Caterina; daughter Jean Lee and her husband Don; son Robert and his wife Sandra; son Richard and his wife Lisa; and son-in-law Morris Lane husband of Mary Ann. Funeral mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Redondo Beach on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am with a private interment on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Richard "Dick's" name to any of the following charities: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, Scatter Sunshine, or St. James School Education Foundation. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 14, 2020