Richard Kyle
Richard Charles Kyle Obituary
Richard Charles Kyle (1943-2019) Richard Charles Kyle loved his family, his friends and a good time. With first wife Melinda Campbell (RUHS Class of '61) he had two daughters, Elizabeth Marie and Jessica Anne (Dennis Walker). Another daughter, Jennifer June (Tim Rich), was born during his marriage to Agda Shelley. His relationship with wife Colleen Rule was the most enduring, and they were together for over 30 years. They met at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing in Long Beach, where he had a long and successful career. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration held at El Dorado Park and Golf Course (2400 N Studebaker Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815) beginning at 5:00pm, on Friday, March 22nd.) Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 15, 2019
