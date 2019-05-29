Daily Breeze Obituaries
04/03/1952 - 05/19/2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father Richard Chiesa. He was 67, and lost his short battle with bone cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his time of passing. He is survived by his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 sisters, along with many nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in San Pedro, CA, "The City By The Sea." He will be greatly missed. Go rest now Daddy, we love you. A visitation will be Friday, May 31, from 3:30 5:00 PM, with a service to follow at 5:00 PM, at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 29, 2019
