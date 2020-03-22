Home

Richard E. Baker

Richard E. Baker Obituary
Richard E. Baker, a resident of Torrance for 56 years, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at a local hospital. Richard was employed by Douglas Aircraft (now Boeing) for 28 years. He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 49 years; a daughter, Erin Alberts (Marc); three sons, Dean Lathrop (Theresa), Richard J. Baker and Shaun Baker (Dao), nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His family is planning a memorial remembrance for him at a future date in Bishop, California where he formerly resided.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2020
