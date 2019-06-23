Daily Breeze Obituaries
08/15/1946 - 06/08/2019 Richard Mario Galvan, 72, of Wilmington, CA peacefully passed away on June 8, 2019. He was survived by his mother Julia Galvan, daughter Cynthia (Thomas) Hornbrook, son Richard L. Galvan, daughter Rochelle F. Galvan. Siblings: Arthur Galvan, Louis R. Galvan, James (Charlotte) Galvan, Peter (Pauline) Galvan, Virginia Galvan, Stephen (Dawn Renee) Galvan. Grandchildren Ileana (Jacob) Rendon, Thomas (Cherie) Hornbrook and loving Great Grandchildren Aubrey Rendon, Leila Rendon, Ruby Rendon & Mia Hornbrook. Richard was loving, kind & a great friend to all who knew him. He was also an uncle to many nieces & nephews. He had a passion for music & was skilled in various instruments. But his greatest passion was for his drums/congas. He was an intuitive musician & played in many bands. He enjoyed gardening/landscaping, flying kites, playing darts & dominoes. But what he enjoyed most was his love for fishing and being surrounded by his family. After graduating Phineas Banning High, Class of '64, he decided to enlist in the military so his siblings would not have to. Richard joined the US Army in April 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. He was assigned to C Co. 4th Engineer 4th Infantry Division. He was a true patriot & very proud of his service to the US Army. The beat of his drum will live on forever in our hearts. Services will be held on June 29, 2019 9:00AM-10:00AM at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on June 23, 2019
