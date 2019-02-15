|
|
Richard J. Ludwig, Sr. passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born on August 19, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Mable and Walter Ludwig, Sr. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois, when Richard was young. He graduated from the Saint John's Military Academy, in Delafield, Wisconsin. Richard excelled in sports, especially boxing, football, and baseball. Richard enjoyed music and played the drums in the academy's military band. The family's next move was to San Pedro, California, to a cliffside home on Bluff Place. Soon after, Richard went on a blind date where he met the love of his life Mary Ogle. Richard and Mary were married for fifty years. Richard and his family continued to enjoy sports, where he coached at the Eastview Little League. Throughout the years, many of the young men Richard coached would seek him out to reminisce about the fun they all had at Eastview. Richard spent a career as a Quality-Control Inspector for the aerospace industry where he worked on government projects for NASA, The B-1 bomber, and many other significant programs. Richard was especially proud of recognition he received from NASA on his contribution to the Space Shuttle Project. Richard was known for his ability to spot the most minute detail error on a critical engineered part of the aircraft and rockets for which he was responsible. This ability of keen attention to detail would also become evident at the Ludwig home. When coming home from work, Richard could detect the most incredibly minute blemish, spot of paint, or hasty repair that one of his boys would attempt to camouflage after a playful 'accident' at home. This talent became known as an inspection by "Mr. Lud" and is now proudly carried on by all of Richard's descendants. Richard enjoyed a second career as a recreation assistant at the Bogdanovich Recreation Center in San Pedro. Richard coordinated many of the young boy's and girl's baseball, basketball, and playground activities. His focus was on teamwork, maturity, and sportsmanship skills. He loved interacting with the community and creating a fair and safe atmosphere for youth and adults from all over the Los Angeles area. Richard was predeceased by his wife Mary, and his son James. He is survived by his children Elizabeth (Andy) Simon, Richard J. (Diane) Ludwig, Jr. and John M. Ludwig. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister-in-law Lois Ogle and several nieces and nephews. The Ludwig family would like to especially thank all those who supported him during the final days of his life. A private memorial and graveside service was held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 15, 2019