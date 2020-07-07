Richard May

October 31, 1952 - June 22, 2020 Our beloved patriarch has left this world for higher ground, and his family and friends grieve deeply for his untimely passage. Our strength prevails as we send him on in light and hold him in love. Richard Ira May was born in San Francisco on October 31st, 1952 to Lenore Goldman May and Paul May. His parents grew up in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles but moved north for a career opportunity with their wee bun in the oven. The young family lived on O'Farrell Street for a few years before buying a home in South San Francisco. Richard had fond memories there, of Holly Avenue and Sunshine Gardens Elementary, and often shared stories of that golden time in his childhood. The Mays moved to San Rafael in Marin County when Richard entered Vallecito Middle School. Throughout his lifetime, Richard had a strong work ethic, which began with a San Francisco Chronicle paper route. His teenage years brought various types of employment in Sausalito, Tiburon and Corte Madera. The Bay Area was rich in music and counterculture, and Richard soaked it up like every child of the 70's. He was fortunate and proud to have seen legendary bands like The Doors and Jefferson Airplane at Fillmore West and Santa Venetia Armory. He also attended Altamont. Graduating from San Rafael High in 1970, Richard married at 19 years old. That union that lasted 7 years and produced his first son, Justin, in 1977. He entered the automobile industry, working in the parts department at Royal Motor Sales in San Francisco and McKevitt Volvo in Berkeley. In late 1978, kismet and serendipity intervened when he met his future wife Marcie Menveg in Fisherman's Wharf. With an immediate thunderbolt between them, they talked all night at Aquatic Park, overlooking San Francisco Bay. After living in both San Francisco and San Rafael together, the couple eloped to Reno in January 1981. Later that year the newlyweds relocated to Redondo Beach, which Richard took an instant liking to. He entered the insurance industry as a claims adjustor with Transport Indemnity of Los Angeles, and then spent his entire career with St. Paul Fire & Marine out of Brea and later, Orange, when Travelers Insurance acquired the company. Richard and Marcie bought a home on the bridle trail on their beloved Arboles in 1984, where they took their newborn daughter Jessica, and soon after, their son Michael in 1986. Lifetime friendships took root here, and Justin spent every summer with the family. Though raised as a Giants fan, his wife was able to quickly "flip" him, and Richard became an avid Dodger fan. Nightly broadcasts with Vin Scully and frequent visits to Chavez Ravine enhanced the family's happy life that Richard craved. Richard's promotion moved the family briefly to the Sacramento area for 18 months in 1998, though they returned to Redondo Beach in time to celebrate a new millennium and establish a new home back in Hollywood Riviera. Richard retired on his 55th birthday and formed his own company, RIM Insurance Services, working with great gratification as an Independent adjustor until his passing. Richard was a lifelong seeker and loved to be engaged. An avid reader of mostly non-fiction, his curious mind relentlessly sought knowledge, information and wisdom, whether spiritual, self-help, legal or financial in nature. He was largely self-educated and had a sharp intellect for all things. Though never affiliated with formal religion, his Jewish heritage kept his heart open, humble and compassionate. Like his father before him he was an early supporter of unions, which allowed them to create good lives for their families. He found living in the age of technology and computers to be an intoxicating dream come true. Richard loved travel, and he carefully crafted the couple's elaborate trips on mileage points both domestically and around the world. He carefully researched and executed every detail one year prior, creating a seamless flow on every trip. He also enjoyed many live concerts in Southern California, Vampire Weekend being his very favorite band. With his passing, the world is diminished, and he leaves a hole a hundred miles wide and one thousand deep. His infectious laugh will not soon be forgotten. He is predeceased by his brother Mark, and survived by, and greatly missed, by his family: wife Marcie, children Justin (Cheryl) of Los Osos, daughter Jessica and son Michael of Torrance, grandchildren Allyah and Justin Jr., and brother Rob May of Larkspur. His wish was to be cremated and scattered in LA Harbor, and his family will ensure these wishes are fulfilled. Let us all carry on his energy, humor and decency-a force for love in the universe. We create meaning not in death, but through our creations and actions after death, inside and out.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store