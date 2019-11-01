|
Richard Orland Crook Richard Orland Crook passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on October 29, 2019 at The Little Company of Mary Hospital. In 1953 he met and fell in love with his life-long sweetheart, Bonnie Jean Coles and they were married in 1957. Richard was well known for his optimism, generosity, and Christian principles. He was a friend to all, lifted those who were down, and gave all people the benefit of any doubt. Richard is survived by four children and their spouses: Laura Moody, Jeffrey Crook, Peggy Kirts, and Jennifer Farfan; his sister, Kathleen Frankman as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Torrance LDS Church at 22605 Kent Ave, Torrance CA 90505 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family wishes to thank those who have offered heartfelt expressions of love and comfort. Flowers can be sent to Coastal Funeral Center, 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA, 90717, though in lieu of flowers, Richard wishes that you take your family out to dinner and post a picture on his Facebook page "Richard O. Crook"
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 1, 2019