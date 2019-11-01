|
Richard Roy Mannila July 9, 1938 - Oct. 23, 2019
Veteran and Entrepreneur
Richard "Dick" Mannila, 81, died in his San Pedro home under hospice care on Wednesday, October 22, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving lamily.
Dick was born in Astoria, OR on July 9, 1938 and grew up in nearby Seaside. He was the first of our children born to Opal (Alberton) Marnila and ROY Mannla. Always a diligent worker, he dug for razor clams, fished with his grandfather,
John Aberston, a commercial fisherman, and worked for his dad building houses.
At Seaside High School, Dick served as student body president and lettered in football, basketball, and track. He graduated from Pacific University in 1981, paying for his own college education with a football scholarship and multiple Jobs including firefighting, earning $2 per fire.
Dick was accepted USMC officer training in 1981, graduating in the top 10% of his class. He served in the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. in Vietnam in 1988, he was Company Commander of Alpha Company 1st Battalon 4th Marines. He was wounded in action near Khe Sanh during the Battle on Hill 1515, A renamed LZ. Torch. Dick was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Combat vi for Valor and a Purple Heart before medically retiring from the USMC as a Major In 1989.
After the war, he partnered with a low Marine, Ralph Roberts, to open The Nightwatch Restaurant in Pasadena, CA, and then went on with additional partners to develop 45 popular Rusty Soupper restaurants nationwide. These were later sold to Nestle Corporation.
In 1971, he met his wife, Anita (Fonte) Mannila in Tiburon, CA. They married and raised two daughters, Amy and Meissa "Missy." Their middle daughter, Alison,died in infancy.
As founder of Embarcadero Development Company, Dick restored a number of the Iconic painted lady Victorian houses in San Francisco and developed numerous residential subdisions and commercial properties including the awardwinning Syracuse Hill Office Park in Denver, CO.
In 1990, Dick developed and opened 22nd Street Landing Seafood Grill and Bar in San Pedro, His family relocated to the area from Tiburon soon after. The restaurant will celebrate its 30th anniversary in June.
Dick was predeceased by his parents and his brother John. He is deeply missed by his wife, Anita, his two daughters Amy and Missy, his granddaughter Adelyn "Addy", siblings and extended family members, dear friends, and the staff and customers of 22nd Street Landing Restaurant, many of whom have become like family. A hero in every sense of the word, Dick will be remembered by his Integrity, honesty, strength, courage, determination, leadership, loyalty, and generosity.
Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at McNerney's Mortuary. A private burial with full military honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on November 9, 2019, A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at 22nd St Landing Seafood Grill & Bar. Please RSVP via the restaurant website. Please sign the questbook at mcnerneysmortuary. com
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 1, 2019