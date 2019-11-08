|
|
7/20/1935 - 11/2/2019 Dr. Richard S. Bucy, professor of Aerospace Engineering, passed away at his Redondo Beach home on November 2nd 2019. Richard was born July 20, 1935 in Washington D.C. to Marie Glinke and Richard Evans. He took the surname of his stepfather Edmond H. Bucy, out of a profound respect he had for him. While growing up, he attended St. Albans school in Washington D.C. and Boston Latin in Boston, Massachusetts. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He completed his doctorate studies at the University of California at Berkeley. Richard taught at the University of Maryland, the University of Colorado at Boulder, before starting his 32 year career at the University of Southern California, in the Graduate Department of Aerospace Engineering. He also was a visiting professor at the University Paul Sabatier in Toulouse, France and Techinische Universitat in Berlin, West Germany. He also won the Alexander Von Humboldt prize from the West German government. He was proud of his inclusion in "Who's Who in America" and his IEEE fellowship. Over his career he authored numerous books, papers and contributed to many mathematical journals. Some of his closest relationships were with other mathematicians both internationally and nationally. He also had many long lasting friendships with former students. With the mentoring of Rudy Kalman, he helped contributed to the Kalman-Bucy filter. This mathematical filter was used in many commercial and military applications including the Apollo missions, Space Shuttle, GPS, and other guidance applications. His intellect and curiosity for learning was second to none. Richard was a connoisseur of food and wine, and had a special affinity for French food and wine. He also loved Mathematics, magic, horses, football, Mercedes Benz cars and his mothers German culture. His favorite quote was "Straight is the Gate, and narrow is the way that leads to righteousness." He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Ofelia. Sons Phillip (Theresa) and Erwin (Lisa) and Grandchildren Alaina and Karina. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the .
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 8, 2019