Sept. 13, 1944 - July 31, 2020 Richard Sherwood Haizlip, 75, of Corona, California, passed away late July 31, 2020 in Santa Ana, California from complications of Pneumonia. Born in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Richard graduated from Stillwater Central School and Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., where he was a member of Kappa Psi Upsilon fraternity. He spent most of his working life in California, in Quality Assurance work in aerospace and later in his career, in welding inspection with his own business. (CD Enterprises). He collected model trains and baseball caps and had a room in his house filled with both. He was a member of the Scott Clan and was proud of his Celtic heritage and his red hair. He is survived by his mother, Claire Haizlip and brother William Haizlip, both of Canandaigua, N.Y., his sister Allene Butler, of San Pedro, Ca, his niece Virginia Haizlip (Rick Melrose) of Reston, VA and his nephew Kirby Haizlip of Albany, N.Y. No services are currently planned due to safety concerns during the pandemic. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneymortuary.com
.