Richard T. (Api) Kimura October 5, 1932 - August 2, 2019 Richard T. (Api) Kimura, beloved husband of Alice Kumiyoshi Kimura, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born on Kahului, Maui and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1951. He moved to Honolulu, then to Los Angeles, Carson, and finally to Gardena, California. He is also survived by his daughter Sharleen (Rick) Taira, sons, Keith (Carol), Kevin, and Kyle Kimura. He will be missed by his family, his grand children, great and great great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena, CA 90247; 310/323-5683 Attire: Casual
