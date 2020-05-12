Rick (Jon Eric) Elliott May 10, 1958 - April 30, 2020 Rick was born in Inglewood and grew up in Torrance, the youngest child and only son to Wayne and Charlene Elliott. He attended Seaside Elementary and South High Schools. He loved motorcycles and raced motocross competitively at Ascot Raceway in the 70's. He later transitioned to owning a Harley-Davidson. He also loved music, NASCAR, his old 1973 Bronco, and "clamping" with his friends in the desert whenever possible. Rick was a truck driver for many years, having driven for many different companies and hauling all types of products. Rick met the love of his life, Kimberly Herington, and they married on May 21, 2016, in Crestline where he lived for many years after moving away from Torrance. He was a stepfather to Kimberly's daughter, Katherine (& Casey) Richmond, and a step-grandfather to her 2 children, Elizabeth & Rilynne. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly, his parents Wayne Elliott and Charlene (& Otto) Brock, his 3 sisters Marja (& Terry) Mann, Janis (& Jim) Hilton, and Becky (& Eddie) Edwards. He is also survived by his many, many other family members and numerous friends, all of whom are extremely saddened by his sudden and untimely passing as the result of a trucking accident. He will always be loved and missed. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date when it is safe to come together again.





