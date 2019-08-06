|
On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Rick Guell, a deeply loved father and friend passed away sadly at the age of 64. Rick will forever be remembered as truly loving and generous person, always giving of his time, energy, and resources to help anyone he could. He had a wonderful love for people and anyone who knew him would agree that his kind heart and cheerful spirit made him stand out as genuinely good man. He had a successful Handy Man business in the South Bay for many years and many in the area will remember him for that. His sincere personal interest that he showed for people is not something we find everyday. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his two children, Rick Stephen Guell and Shiloh Virginia Guell. A memorial service for Rick will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12:30pm at: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses The "C" Hall 1501 S Figueroa St. Wilmington, CA 90744 Any who knew Rick and would like to contact his son can reach him by email at: Vwgrease@yahoo.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 6, 2019