04/02/1931 - 12/22/2019 Rita was born on April 2, 1931 in Ischia to Sabato & Lucia Pilato. She passed away with her loving husband Tony by her side of 66 years. She was predeceased her death by her parents, her sons Joe Calise, Anthony Calise jr, her sister Rafaela (Pete) Del Giacco, brothers Aniello (Lucy) Pilato, Arturo (Lucia) Giradi, Antonio (Teresa) Pilato, Joe (Lucy) Pilato, Amado Pilato and Frank (Connie) Pilato. She is survived by her husband Anthony Calise, son Sal (Margie) Calise and daughter's Loretta (Thomas) Vuoso and Mary (Michael) Kucura. Her grandchildren Andrea Calise, Nicole (Phil) Trani, Brittany, Bailey, and Michael kucura jr. Her sister in law's Frances Pilato and Pauline Gregorio And numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Rosary/Mass Will be held at Mary Star on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Services will be Officiant by Monsignor Joseph Calise From Brooklyn New York, nephew of Tony. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in her honor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 2, 2020