Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Calise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Calise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
04/02/1931 - 12/22/2019 Rita was born on April 2, 1931 in Ischia to Sabato & Lucia Pilato. She passed away with her loving husband Tony by her side of 66 years. She was predeceased her death by her parents, her sons Joe Calise, Anthony Calise jr, her sister Rafaela (Pete) Del Giacco, brothers Aniello (Lucy) Pilato, Arturo (Lucia) Giradi, Antonio (Teresa) Pilato, Joe (Lucy) Pilato, Amado Pilato and Frank (Connie) Pilato. She is survived by her husband Anthony Calise, son Sal (Margie) Calise and daughter's Loretta (Thomas) Vuoso and Mary (Michael) Kucura. Her grandchildren Andrea Calise, Nicole (Phil) Trani, Brittany, Bailey, and Michael kucura jr. Her sister in law's Frances Pilato and Pauline Gregorio And numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral Rosary/Mass Will be held at Mary Star on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 AM. Services will be Officiant by Monsignor Joseph Calise From Brooklyn New York, nephew of Tony. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in her honor.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now