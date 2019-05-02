|
October 16, 1926 - April 26, 2019 Rita Kasareff, known by many as "Dusty", passed away peacefully at the Belmont Village assisted living facility in Rancho Palos Verdes on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was 92. Rita grew up in Alabama and Pennsylvania before moving with her family to California when she was a teenager. The family settled in Los Angeles and Rita graduated from Washington High School in 1943. After graduation, Rita met and married Clyde Kasareff to whom she was married for 30 years. Eventually the couple purchased a home in Torrance where Rita resided for over 50 years. Not having children of her own, Rita "adopted" an extended family of relatives, neighbors and friends. All were welcome (including pets) and greeted with genuine warmth and affection. Rita's home was recognized as the gathering place and the site of numerous parties, family reunions, receptions and a wedding. Rita is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and the many friends she has made over the years. All can attest to Rita's huge heart, warm compassion and selfless generosity. There was always the kind offer to visit, have a meal (or glass of wine) and relax. The added benefit was always her sage advice and unwavering support. Rita, Dusty, Ami Rita, Catnip was loved and respected by all. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services for Rita will take place at Forest Lawn in Glendale at 2 pm on Friday, May 3rd. A Celebration of Life will take place at Belmont Village, 5701 Crestridge Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday May 4th starting at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Assistance League of San Pedro-South Bay to support the efforts of the Weavers, a program to support visually challenged adults or .
Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2019