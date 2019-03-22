|
|
Rita Herschler On the morning of February 19th just one month short of her 90th birthday, Rita passed away peacefully in her sleep at the home of her son Jim and daughter-in-law Kay in Mohave Valley, AZ. Born March 31, 1929 in Cleveland, OH where she met and married her husband of 64 years Wilbert (Bill) Herschler. In 1950 they moved to So. California where they raised their family. She along with Bill became active in their church, camping club and other social groups. She is survived by her 5 children, Bill (Susie), Len (Cindy), Jim (Kay), Bruce, Sharon, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all whose lives were fortunate enough to be touched by her. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 29th at St. Margaret Mary Church, 25511 Eshelman, Lomita, CA 90717. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2019