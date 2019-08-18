|
Mar 20, 1938 - Aug 10, 2019 Educator, Entrepreneur, Citizen Activist Rita R. Boggs, Ph.D., a 30-year Carson, CA resident and Staten Island, NY native passed away on August 10, 2019. She was a breast cancer and lymphoma survivor; but died from complications of dementia. Inspired by her high school chemistry teacher at St Joseph Hill Academy of Staten Island NY, Rita went to a local college for a BA in chemistry, then spent 14 years as a Roman Catholic nun. She taught chemistry at Notre Dame High School in Schenectady NY, and worked on her MS in chemistry at Union College. She then taught chemistry at her alma mater, Notre Dame College of Staten Island NY. Rita earned her PhD at University of Pennsylvania in 1973, with a plan of becoming a full chemistry professor at NDC. However, when NDC was reorganized and consolidated with another catholic university, Rita parted from her religious community and went on to work in chemical industry. Rita moved to Southern California in 1979 to take a management position with a global testing company. In 1982, Rita founded American Research and Testing Inc., a chemistry and materials testing laboratory. Throughout her years at the helm of American Research and Testing Inc., Rita taught chemistry part time at El Camino and CSU Dominguez Hills. Rita was also a dedicated volunteer for the American Chemical Society. For her long service to ACS, Rita received the Agnes Ann Green Distinguished Service Award in 1992, elevation to rank of ACS Fellow in 2010, and the Western Region ACS Ann Nalley Award for Volunteer Service in 2013. After retirement in 2008, Rita focused her attention to local politics in the City of Carson, where she was an activist-scientist who helped her community understand and confront chemical pollution and safety issues. For her civic involvement, the City of Carson gave Rita a beautiful Proclamation of Recognition in 2019. Rita is survived by her nieces Sandy and Caroline, nephews Wayne, Tom, and Greg, many cousins, her vast network of fellow activists and volunteers, and her dedicated care team Martha, Nancy, Pam, and Barbara. For friends and family on the west coast, viewing will be August 22, 5-9 pm at Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions Rice Center in Torrance, and funeral mass will be August 23, 10 am, at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach. Contact www.lafuneral.com or (310) 792-7599 for west coast details. Rita's final resting place will be at Holmdel Cemetery in New Jersey where she will join her parents, Thomas and Rita Boggs, and her sister, Irene Farmer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to ACS Scholars, a program designed to support disadvantaged college students majoring in chemistry https://tinyurl.com/ritaboggs.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 18, 2019