June 10, 1937 - June 29, 2019 Robert ("Bob") Allen Rutledge (82), born June 10, 1937, passed away June 29, 2019 in Midland, Michigan. Bob was born and raised in Le Roy, Illinois, an only child of Charles and Estella Rutledge. He is predeceased by his wife who he loved and missed dearly; he never missed a Sunday visit to her gravesite, and he will be laid to rest beside her during a memorial service planned for a later date. Memorials in Bob's name may be offered to Mid Michigan Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019