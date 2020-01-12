Home

Robert and Andrea Speer of Torrance, CA passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 (Bob, 89) and November 23, 2019 (Andrea, 96). Bob was born on December 13, 1929 in Booneville, AR and Andrea was born on March 1, 1923 in Lihue, Kauai. They have lived in Southern California for over 50 years. They are survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Torrance on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center, 5310 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 12, 2020
