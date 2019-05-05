|
|
1926 - 2019 Longtime Peninsula resident and local physician, Robert "Bob" Hansen, beloved husband, father, friend, and grandfather died April 4, 2019. He was 92 years old. Born in Springfield, Missouri, Bob was raised in Huntington Park, California and graduated from Huntington Park High School, after which he enlisted in the US Navy and was sent to Guam where he served as a pharmacist's mate and medical director of a small clinic on Talafufu. Upon discharge, he married his long-time sweetheart, Beverly Liechty, also of Huntington Park, and worked for the then-nascent Atomic Energy Commission as a researcher before joining the first graduating class of UCLA Medical School. From the beginning, Bob's medical career was a storied one; as regional medical director for Travelers Insurance Company, he was tasked with performing cast physicals for Desilu and Warner Brothers Studios, which quickly evolved into duties as set and personal physician for a wide variety of major film and television stars during Hollywood's heyday of the 1950s and 60s. In 1962, Bob and Bev moved their family to Rolling Hills, CA., where he established his long-time practice and where he and Beverly raised their son and four daughters. Active in volunteer medicine, Bob was well-known in the community where for twenty-five years, he served as trusted friend, confident and doctor to hundreds of residents of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and South Bay. In retirement, Bob and Bev lived in Somerset, CA. which they used as home base for a second career of worldwide adventure travel, entertaining their numerous and far-flung friends, and enjoying their eight grandchildren. Known for his extensive collection of Northern California wines, Bob was always quick to share his latest find with any and all who visited his table-- and equally likely to regale them with his notable talents as a raconteur. Following Bev's death in 2014, Bob moved to Mission Viejo to be nearer his Southern California family. Robert Hansen is survived by his brother, Capt. John A. Hansen, M.D., of Merced, CA; sister-in-law, Sally L. McMullen of Mission Viejo, CA; son, James Robert Hansen of Placerville, CA; and daughters Susan Allena Hansen of Caliente, CA; Laurie Downs Publicover, M.D., of San Diego, CA; Polly Jane Hansen of Rocklin, CA; and the late Nancy Ann Bark of San Diego, CA. Memorial services are pending.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 5, 2019