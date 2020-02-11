|
|
08/21/1957 - 02/06/2020 After a short battle with cancer, Bob, age 62, passed away peacefully at his home with his children by his side on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born August 21, 1957 in San Pedro, Ca. Bob was a lifetime resident of San Pedro. For 35 years, he worked in the industrial plumbing industry. He enjoyed fishing, going on his kayak, trips to big bear and going out on his boat. NASCAR was one of his favorites. But most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids who lit up his world every time he was with them. Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane; his two children; Andrew (Kate), Courtney (Jacob) Daughter in law, Lacie Funiciello (John); 8 grandchildren; Hailie (15), Taylor (13), Aubrey (10), Marco (9), Kennedy (8), Dominic (6), Ashlynn (4) and Alivia (6 months); his two sisters, Cheri (Richard), Dina (Clint); his brother, Charles (Cathy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Bobby and his parents Charles and Florence Bradford. Services for family and friends will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel 27501 South Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, Ca 90275. Viewing held Wednesday, February 12 from 5-8pm Funeral services on Thursday February 13 at 2pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 11, 2020