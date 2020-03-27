Home

Long Beach Colonial Mortuary - Long Beach
638 Atlantic Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 436-1601
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
Riverside National Cemetery
Robert Charles Civitello


1947 - 2020
March 8, 1947 - March 23, 2020 Robert Charles Civitello "Bob", 73, originally of Narberth, PA. and 43 years in Redondo Beach, CA. passed away peacefully in his own bed with wife, Patsy of 52 years holding him. He is survived by his sons, Robert C. Jr. and Craig and his sister, Shirley Donati-Dunkley of Florida. Bob was an active member of Chapter 53 South Bay, Vietnam Veterans of America. Having re-started the Group and acting President for many years before passing on the honor. His enormous personality, wealth of selflessness, and friendly smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him. No viewing, private burial will be held on April 2, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery. God Bless our Vets! Long Beach Colonial Mortuary 562.436.1601
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 27, 2020
