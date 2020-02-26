|
March 20, 1947 - Feb. 19, 2020 Robert (Bob) Douglas Billingsley passed away after a lengthy illness. Bob grew up in Manhattan Beach and was raised by his parents, Joseph and Glendora. Bob graduated from Aviation High School. He served in the Navy for 4 years during the Vietnam War. He retired after his 44-year employment with the school districts in Redondo Beach and Torrance. In retirement he volunteered at both Miraleste Library and Bob Hope USO at LAX Airport. He met and married the love of his life, Catherine, during his employment in Redondo Beach. They spent 41 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his sister, Kay Strombo and her family, sister-in-law Michele and her husband Raymond Saldonis, and brother-in-law Joseph Longo. He will be loved and missed by his family and his many friends. Bob's funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29. Inurnment at Green Hills Memorial Park will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to Bob Hope USO at LAX. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 26, 2020