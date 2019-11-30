|
01/07/1938 - 11/23/2019 Robert Lawrence Duran died in Alhambra, CA on November 23, 2019 due to complications following a stroke. He was 87. Mr. Duran was born on January 7, 1932 in San Pedro, CA to his parents, Felix and Felipa Duran. He served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne during the Korean War. He attended Los Angeles Harbor College, Talbot Theological Seminary and Fuller Theological Seminary and graduated with a degree in Theology. He was married to Lola Chaves from 1959 until her death in 1992. He was with Department of Defense/Military Traffic Management Command, earning the Presidential Medal of Honor for his work during the Gulf War. He retired in 1993 and dedicated his remaining time to performing thousands of programs through hospice/music therapy all over the South Bay. It was this hospice music therapy that led him to the second love of his life, Betty Zinn, when he auditioned her as his accompanist on the piano. They were married from 2001 until his death. Mr. Duran was a brilliant classically trained violinist with a passion for theology, classical and sacred music and the performing arts. He was the music and choir director for Ocean View Baptist Church until 1983 and taught Bible and Sunday school to students young and old throughout his lifetime. Inspiring creativity, dedication and a love of God in others was his life-long goal. Mr. Duran is survived by his son, Randall of Parma Heights, Ohio; daughter Elisabeth Torgersrud (Ron Johnson) of Eugene, OR; his stepson, Peter Brons of Seattle, WA and his stepdaughter, Lisa Zavala (Samuel Zavala) of Harbor City, CA. Mr. Duran will be buried in a graveside ceremony on December 3, 2019, 12:00 pm, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. A memorial will take place on December 2nd at 11 a.m. at Merrimack Chapel, Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra CA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Duran's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ligonier Ministries, Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ), Thru the Bible Radio or the ASPCA-LA. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 30, 2019