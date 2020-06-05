Robert E. (Bob) Rosenberg Aug. 24, 1927 - May 24, 2020 Bob was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 24, 1927, and passed away on May 24, 2020 at home in Palos Verdes Estates. From high school in Bayonne he went to Purdue University, always knowing he would be an engineer. His education was interrupted by World War II when he joined the U.S. Navy. Back to Purdue, he graduated in 1949 with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. Several years later, he graduated from USC with a Masters Degree in Business. Work took him to New York City and broadcast TV; then to California to work in black & white television, and then technical sales engineering. In 1962, he started an electronic sales business with his partner, Fred Fink, who became his life-long friend. Early retirement gave him time to pursue his many interests - music, art, theatre, athletics including tennis, golf and karate. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Irene; three sons, Greg, Tim and Dan; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson. No services are planned at this time.





