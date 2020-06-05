Robert E. (Bob) Rosenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. (Bob) Rosenberg Aug. 24, 1927 - May 24, 2020 Bob was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 24, 1927, and passed away on May 24, 2020 at home in Palos Verdes Estates. From high school in Bayonne he went to Purdue University, always knowing he would be an engineer. His education was interrupted by World War II when he joined the U.S. Navy. Back to Purdue, he graduated in 1949 with a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering. Several years later, he graduated from USC with a Masters Degree in Business. Work took him to New York City and broadcast TV; then to California to work in black & white television, and then technical sales engineering. In 1962, he started an electronic sales business with his partner, Fred Fink, who became his life-long friend. Early retirement gave him time to pursue his many interests - music, art, theatre, athletics including tennis, golf and karate. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Irene; three sons, Greg, Tim and Dan; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson. No services are planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved