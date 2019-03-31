|
Robert Edward Williams was born the sixth of eight children on March 28, 1928. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, and served in the Merchant Marines, the Navy and the Army honorably. He married Frances Jean Honomichl from Wagner, South Dakota in 1952. They moved to the Torrance area in 1954 and raised a family of six children - Debra, Dana, Douglas, Robin, Robert, Jr., and Susan. He started R.E. Williams & Sons Masonry Contractors in the 1960's and was an active member in the local Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, The Shriner's Club, VFW, American Legion, and held the title of President of the Masonry Institute for many years as well as many contractors' associations. R.E. was an iconic and legendary man who was a friend to many and gave us all a joke to laugh about and a helping hand. His door was always open to those in need. He loved to golf and spent many an afternoon doing so with his friends. He was an outdoorsman and hunter and introduced his children to water skiing, camping, and sledding. He spent countless hours behind the boat wheel pulling skiers and just as many shoveling snow for toboggan runs. He was a part of the "lunch bunch" for decades and loved and enjoyed his friends as they loved and enjoyed him. He is survived by his children-Debra, Douglas, Robin, Robert, Jr., and Susan; son-in-law, Lee Lipscomb, daughter-in-law, Patty Williams, and granddaughters, Nicole Kelly and her husband Tom, Danielle Williams, and grandsons, Spencer and Tyler Williams, and Michael Lipscomb. R.E. was laid to rest on his 91st birthday at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes next to his beloved Frances.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 31, 2019