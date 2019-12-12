Home

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert Wall, age 72. He died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Lomita, CA. Hospice was in his home. Born in San Luis Obispo, CA on January 9, 1947 to William T. Wall Jr. (father) and Dolly L Andre (mother), he attended the Old Mission catholic school and was drafted into the military during the Vietnam War. Robert Wall was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, William T. Wall III. Survivors are: Simone Maria Palme (wife of 49 years), Patrick Thomas Wall (son) spouse Diana Sanchez Gusman and Sophia Lee Ann Wall, Betty L. Broussard (wife of William T. Wall III) and Laurie, William, Estelle, Keith and Aimee Wall and their children. Kathleen Wall Reisig (sister) spouse Brandon Ratzleff and Robert and Johnny Reisig, Michael Wall (brother) spouse Sheila McCarthy, Rick Wall (brother) spouse Therri Donnelly, Richard, Thomas and Michelle Wall, Karen Wall (sister) spouse Phil Johnston, Dough and Dana Johnston and many cousins. Services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 12, 2019
