|
|
April 29, 1932 - March 18, 2020 Retired attorney Robert Eugene McNulty passed away from stomach cancer on March 18, 2020 just shy of his 88th birthday, at the Banner Del Webb Medical Center in Sun City West, Arizona. He was born on April 29, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to Mary Elizabeth Everett McNulty and Michael John McNulty. Three of four brothers grew up in the midst of the steel mills in Swissvale, PA. Bob and his family moved west to Phoenix, AZ in 1950 where he joined the Navy and became a Submariner, earning this Twin Dolphins in 1951. A third brother was born in Phoenix. Bob married Helen Ann Coan in 1952 and they were graced with two daughters. During those years following his tour of duty in the Navy, he worked many jobs while earning a teaching degree from Arizona State University. He worked at Motorola Research Laboratory and performed in the university's theater department and was a disc jockey, first at ASU, then at several Phoenix radio stations. Bob directed and performed in Phoenix theater as well. Life took its turns and in 1960, Bob married JoAnn Hazzard and they moved to Los Angeles where Bob worked in the entertainment industry while pursuing an acting career. Bob and JoAnn were blessed with two sons. During this time, Bob supported his family by working as a salesman, private investigator, and claims adjuster. Not moving ahead fast enough for his satisfaction, Bob made the decision at age 36 to attend law school. He earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 1972 at the age of 40 and enjoyed a long and successful career in the practice of law, beginning in Torrance, CA. Life again took its turns, and in 1977 Bob married Linda Anne Yorg. He adopted Linda's daughter, Amy Christine, in 1978. He practiced law in Torrance, CA until 1992 when he opened an additional office in Walnut Creek, California. Bob enjoyed teaching law at El Camino College for 17 years. He also owned and operated two sword fishing harpoon boats and spotter airplanes. During that time Bob was also a Planning Commissioner for the City of Rancho Palos Verdes for eleven years. He continued to practice law after moving to Victoria, Minnesota in 2009 and then to Wickenburg, Arizona in 2016. He retired last December at the age of 87. Bob was a larger than life personality who was never at a loss for words or opinions. As many stories as he told, and there were a lot, his children and friends are able to share as many "Bob" stories. He lived his life with passion and his greatest pride and love was for his family, and friends. And golf. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda; and children, Judith Ann Warren, Terri Parker (Bill), Scott McNulty, Keith McNulty (Suzy) and Amy Kaehler; brothers, Thomas and Dennis McNulty (Janice), and sister-in-law Joy McNulty; special friend and former wife, JoAnn McNulty; grandchildren, Robert McNulty, Kyle McNulty, Sydney Parker, Shane Kaehler, Makenna Kaehler, Riley McNulty, Quinn McNulty, Molly McNulty, Jack Kaehler, Mia McNulty; great-grandsons, Jacob and Parker McNulty; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Janet Yorg, Richard Yorg; nephews, Sean (Karen) Matt (Robin), Brian and Alex McNulty, Mike McNulty and son, Chad; Michael Yorg, Cody Yorg and nieces Melissa Cerise, Lisa McBurney (Rick), Sara Yorg, and Kirstin Molby (Jon). Bob is pre-deceased by his parents, first wife, Helen, his brother, Michael J. McNulty, sister-in-law, Pat McNulty and nephew Tommy, mother-in-law, Phyllis Peterson and brother-in-law Jeffrey Yorg. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the are appreciated. Services are pending.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020