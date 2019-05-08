|
November 2, 1926 - April 29, 2019
Robert Fronke passed away peacefully at St Mary's Hospital on Monday evening, 4/29 at 8:15 pm. In his final moments, he was surrounded by his family. He was a great husband to his wife Martha for 67 years, great father to five children, and an awesome grandfather to 9 and great-grandfather to 3.
He is survived by his wife Martha, four children, Alan Fronke (Vicki), Mark Fronke (Sheryl), Janice Fronke McRae and Matthew Fronke (Joy), nine grandchildren, Brooke Capelle, Jason Fronke, Joseph Fronke, Gina Fronke, Nicolas Greene, Katherine Barish, Ryan Fronke, Carly McRae and Kyle McRae and three great-grandchildren, Donovan Capelle, Gianna Capelle and Nora Barish.
He was born November 2, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, raised as a Catholic boy and earned the Eagle Scout badge. While attending Notre Dame University, he was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy and left for Navy training schools. He served in the Navy for 24 years and was stationed in many places including Corpus Christi, TX where he met Martha Jo Schulze and convinced her to travel to Yokahama, Japan to marry him. They were married in Japan in 1952, and had their first child, Michael, in 1953. Michael passed away in 2014.
During his years of Navy service, he completed his Bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia and earned an MBA from Stanford, where he graduated in the top 10% of his class. During his final assignment as the Supply Corps Officer at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard, he and Martha fell in love with the City and decided for him to retire. He retired from the Navy as a Commander in 1964.
After his Navy service, Bob became a Certified Public Accountant and the City Auditor of Long Beach, serving for 18 years. During his time as City Auditor, he earned the trust of many people in the community and always ran unopposed when election time came.
After retiring from the City, Bob taught Accounting and Finance in the Pepperdine University MBA program. He also learned how to write programming code and developed Trust.Me Software, a pension plan accounting software. He painted regularly and played bridge and poker frequently.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of St Matthew's, St Bartholomew's and St Hedwig's parishes and active in the church his entire life. For many years, he served on the Board of the St Mary Foundation, the Board of the Gold Star Manor and was a member of the Long Beach Rotary Club and served as President.
He was a man of honor and integrity and cultivated many friendships with his sincerity, quick wit and sense of humor.
The family is planning a memorial service at St Hedwig's Catholic Church in Los Alamitos on Saturday, May 11 at 1:00 pm.
https://sainthedwigparish.org/index.html
Following the service, the family will have a "Celebration of Life" at the Navy Golf Course (On the Greens) in Cypress from 2:30 to 5:30 (5660 Orangewood Ave, Cypress, CA 90630).
Published in Daily Breeze on May 8, 2019