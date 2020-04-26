|
Robert (Robi) Hutas - 5/8/1936 - 3/29/2020 - Robert Hutas, 83, local well-known photographer and artist, passed away from lung cancer in hospice care at an elder care home in Redondo Beach. He was born in Budapest, Hungary. When the Hungarian Revolution was crushed in 1956, he escaped to Austria, then to the United States, settling in Hermosa Beach, CA in 1958. Robi became a naturalized citizen and served two years in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman. After his discharge in 1963, he supported himself with residential cleaning while pursuing his love of photography. For decades he photographed beach volleyball tournament openings and top players, selling posters and prints. In 1999 he was inducted into the Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame for his photography, and he played well into his 70s. The Hermosa Beach Historical Society & Museum has agreed to accept his immense photo archive. He was also an accomplished watercolor artist, basing many of his paintings on scenes he shot while driving the backroads of the west. A life-long bachelor, Robi is survived by a sister-in-law and niece in Hungary. They have been informed of his passing, and that he donated his body to science.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2020