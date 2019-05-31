|
|
Robert "Bob" Ishii, age 77, passed away peacefully Monday, May 20. He owned Ishii Dental Laboratory, and recently served as chaplain of his church. After retiring last year, Bob had more time to play golf, bike ride and run at the beach, and enjoy his favorite foods. He will be missed by his wife Diane, and children Laurie, Tracy, Jonathan, and Bethany, by his 4 grandchildren, and sister, Pauline. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at El Segundo United Methodist Church on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 am.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 31, 2019