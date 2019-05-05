|
April 28, 1949 - April 28, 2019 On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Robert John Reamer, loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at home on his 70th birthday with his wife by his side. Born and raised in the South Bay, Bob graduated from South High School and went on to earn his law degree from Loyola Law School in 1977. A successful and well-respected attorney, he enjoyed 42 years of practicing law, first as an associate with Cadoo, Tretheway, Mcginn and Morgan for 5 years, a partner in the firm Morgan, Cheroske and Reamer for 12 years, and then as a sole practitioner for the last 25 years. A most honorable man, Bob will be remembered for his outstanding character, his even temperament, his generosity and his quick wit. He looked forward to retirement at the end of this year. A true Renaissance man, Bob was passionate about restoring classic cars , music and theatre, travelling the world, hunting, cooking and baking, and all things sports. But more than anything, his family was at the center of his life. He and Holly had just celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage. Theirs was a life filled with many precious memories and one that revolved around their two beautiful daughters and their families. Bob is survived by his wife Holly; daughters Kelly O'Brien (Kevin) and Jennifer Hunter (John); brother Tom Reamer and sister Jeanne Laughrey (Mark); granddaughters Kaitlyn, Abigail and Molly O'Brien; mother-in-law Elizabeth Huntoon, and many dear life-long friends and family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on May 10th at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 5, 2019