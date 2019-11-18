Daily Breeze Obituaries
1940 - 2019
8/17/1940 - 11/11/2019 Robert Jaramillo was born to Ben and Bonnie Jaramillo in Hot Spring, NM on August 17, 1940 and passed away on Monday November 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Robert was a devoted husband to Rose Jaramillo, loving father to Jim, Gloria, Robert, and Nancy. He had 6 grandchildren, Nicole Amador, Ryan Dulcich, Christopher Jaramillo, Daniel Brown, Robert Jaramillo, Jr. and John Jaramillo. He had 5 great grandchildren, Joseph Jaramillo, Delilah Amador, Edalena Jaramillo, Jaxon Dulcich, and Gabriella Jaramillo. Robert had 2 nieces, Roma Zuniga, and Rosalind Zuniga, and one nephew, Wade Mull. He entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 16 and served as a radioman aboard the USS Henrico (APA45), and later worked as a machine mechanic for American Can Co. until his retirement. Robert was a family man, mentor and respected soccer coach who volunteered his time for over 15 years. Robert traveled extensively with his wife and was an active member of the San Pedro Wednesday Club and The Toberman Center. The family is hosting a memorial service for Robert on Friday November 22nd at 2:00 PM at Green Hills Memorial Chapel.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 18, 2019
