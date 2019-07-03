|
1937 - 2019 Robert J. Felando (Bob) passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on June 17th. Born and raised in San Pedro, Bob's love of his hometown was evident by his joy in sharing stories about growing up in San Pedro. Rather than following the family tradition of commercial fishing, Bob grabbed his slide-ruler. Although unable to attend college, he had a successful career as an aerospace engineer. He also worked as a realtor in his hometown of San Pedro, as well as in Orange County, where he lived for over 40 years with his wife Joan. Bob was an avid golfer, gardener, and cribbage player. His family is already missing Bob's "big brain and unique sense of humor," oh and his fabulous appetite! Special thanks to Joy and Ben (and crew) for their love and compassion in caring for our Dad in his final days. Bob is survived by daughters, Cindy (Mary) Felando, Debbie (Frank) Hermosillo, Pam (Mick) Leurken; son, Joe (Jill) Felando; step-daughter, Vivien (Jerry) Bonicelli; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Bellavia); parents, Robert A. and Mary (Zankich) Felando; brother, David (Denny) Felando. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at 10am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1702 E Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana 92705
Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019