March 30, 1940 - Feb. 7, 2020 Bob Bacharach passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a vibrant man who lived a wonderfully full life with his wife, Jacki, their children Larry (Debbie B.), Steve (Frederique C.) and Sandy (Chama S.- deceased), and their 6 grandchildren Paris, Luc, Ben, Charlotte, Sasha & Tevi. He shared his love of learning with his children and his grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jere. Bob loved travel and he loved PEOPLE. He enjoyed meeting locals over a game of chess in parks from Europe to South America and he enjoyed many trips with the entire family. He made people feel heard whether he agreed with them or not. Bob had a quick and engaging sense of humor, zest for life, and an engineer's mind for analyzing everything that came to his attention. After his 30+ year career at TRW as an aerothermodynamicist, Bob loved playing bridge and racquetball. Competition was extremely important to him and competing with himself was just as important as competing with others. He was always optimistic and kind and he radiated happiness to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to are requested.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 16, 2020