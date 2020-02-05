|
|
Robert Little (Coach) 1937 - 2020 Bob passed into Eternal Life on Jan. 31, 2020. Bob was God's Precious Child; Vera's Sweetheart; Sharon and Deborah's Dad; Chris's Father-in-Law; Grandpa to Lauren, Carsten, and Grace; and Best Friend to his little dog Coco. Bob was a native son, born in Hollywood and raised in Ventura. He enlisted in the Army in 1958 and served four years as a Sergeant for the Defense Atomic Security Agency where he was named Soldier of the Year 4th Army in 1960. He graduated from UCLA and Pepperdine. Bob said the 33 years he served at Torrance High School were an absolute joy for him as basketball coach, teacher, and President of the Torrance Teacher's Association. Bob excelled in everything he touched: athletics, flying, computers, photography, fishing, and poker. He was a patriot, strong Christian, and he glorified God by the way he lived his life. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5-6pm on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, White & Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277. All are welcome to the Rosary at 6pm. Eulogies will start at 6:30pm.Mass will be held the next day at 2pm at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church, 1900S. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 with a Reception to follow in the Hall. Please go to the mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send messages, share memories, and obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online video tribute.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 5, 2020