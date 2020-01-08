|
Robert Louis Denni was born on December 13, 1928 and rejoined his beloved wife, Jean, on December 24, 2019. Bob was the oldest of three. He and his two sisters, Elisa and Eleanor grew up in Wilmington, California. Bob attended High School at St. Anthony's in Long Beach, where he met Jean. They married June 10, 1950. Bob graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a BS in Economics and started work as a Bookkeeper at Wilmington Savings and Loan, the savings and loan founded by his grandfather. Bob eventually became president of Wilmington Savings and Loan. Along the way, Bob served ten years in the Naval reserve. Bob is survived by two sons, one daughter, three grandsons and two granddaughters. Bob's family and friends will gather to celebrate his life, comfort each other, and thank God for this marvelous man on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road in Rancho Palos Verdes. Come and share some memories with us.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 8, 2020