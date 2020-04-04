|
Robert (Bert) Manley Argo, Jr. The South Bay community lost a great man before his time to Coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020. Bert Argo (75) was loved by his family and extensive network of friends and business associates. He was the picture of health and vitality prior to succumbing to the virus. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Theresa Argo, Bert was the loving husband of Carol for 44 years, gracious father to Melanie Young, adoring grandfather to Mikaela, and the father-in-Law of Zachary Young. He is also survived by his sister, Monie Plueger from Greenboro, NC. Hailing from Charlotte, N. Carolina, Bert was a true Southern Gentleman. Always well dressed, it set him apart from others with his muted but unmistakable Southern drawl. Mortgage banking gave him the opportunity to become a creative investment individual after retirement. His compassionate side was obvious as he helped disadvantaged youth through the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Organization. Bert gave his all to the most difficult teen. A very social being, Bert enjoyed the finer things of life; gourmet dining and entertainment among them. His love of flying his Cessna 172 was exhilarating. He kept abreast of the latest gps equipment and enjoyed working on his plane with the folks at South Bay Aviation. A cautionary pilot, he was a member of Del Amo Flyers,and enjoyed the opportunity to gather together for occasional fly-ins. He was one of the few male Presidents of the Peninsula Couples Club, and held that position with dignity and aplomb. He and Carol traveled extensively, and his favorite trips were to Madrid, NYC and Istanbul. Fishing was an occasional pastime, as he enjoyed excursions with friends to Mexico. A real doer, Bert never left any stone unturned. He maintained and improved his home and everything he did in life. Bert Argo: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS. The world is a better place for your having been here. We shall miss you dearly, and await the opportunity to celebrate your life one day in the near future.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 4, 2020