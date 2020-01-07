|
March 4, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2019 Bob passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born on March 4, 1934 in Lorain, OH to Robert and Irene Miles, and was the eldest of three children. Bob attended Lorain Elementary School and graduated from Lorain High School. After High School, Bob joined the United States Marine Corp where he was stationed in Korea and then went to Japan. When Bob returned home from his military duties, he attended Ohio State University where he received a Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bob was employed by Toyota Motor Sales, Nissan Motor Corporation ("Datsun") and American Isuzu Motors, where he eventually retired. Bob is survived by his wife Ann Miles, mother-in-law Ann Napaleton, sister Alice (Tony) Karasen, brother Bill (Mary) Miles, brother-in-law Albert Napaleton, children Bob Miles, Ami Ledford and Vince Miles. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Robert Miles (Team Member: Marie Sailer) to: Cycle for Survival Memorial Sloan Kettering (https://www.cycleforsurvival.org/donate) or a . Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at McNerneys Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020