|
|
May 5, 1930 - July 31, 2019 U.S. Army veteran Robert M. (Bob) Ryabik, 52 year resident of San Pedro passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Bishop Ryabik, as well as 2 sisters Genevive Bako and Bernice Bako. Bob was born in 1930 in Warren, Ohio to Michael and Susan Margison Ryabik. He served his country in the Korean War and then spent his working years in the Aerospace Industry from which he retired in to enjoy golf, fishing, boating and travel. He was a long-time member of the San Pedro Elks Club. Robert is survived by sisters, Vera Ryabik and Delores "Dee" Cassimus of San Pedro and brother, James Ryabik of Kansas City. He will also be greatly missed by 13 nieces and 7 nephews around the country. A private family internment is planned for a future date. Memorial tribute may be directed to: Providence TrinityCare Foundation, (310) 543-3440, 5315 Torrance Boulevard Suite B-1, Torrance, CA 90503, https://providencehealthsc.thankyou4caring.org/PTCH-give. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 6, 2019