6/16/1924 - 10/14/2019 Robert Schimmick went home to Jesus on October 14, 2019 at age 95. Robert was born to Emery and Theresa Schimmick on June 16, 1924 in Newport, New York. The family moved to Torrance, CA in 1926 when Torrance was still very rural in nature. To make ends meet, his family had goats, chickens, rabbits and other livestock, along with a garden which meant that he, along with his siblings, had many a farm chore before and after school. Robert went on to attend Torrance High and at age 20, enlisted in the Navy where he served as a mechanic, quickly advancing in his unit and earning merit and achievement awards. In 1946 he returned home, enrolled in business college and shortly thereafter became a business owner with the purchase of a gas station on Carson Street. In 1952, Robert and his two brothers, Emil and Rudy, rented a field and formed Schimmick Brothers, which would later be owned and operated solely by Robert. The name was later changed to Schimmick's Auto Dismantlers. Robert was fully dedicated to his business and was blessed to be able to continue working there well into his eighties. Throughout five decades in the industry, Robert developed many business relationships in Torrance that he enjoyed over the years. He never met a stranger and liked to keep abreast of the latest business news and happenings in Torrance wherever he met locals, which often 'back in the day' was at neighborhood donut shops, Norm's and Hot 'n Tot. In addition to being active in his auto dismantling business, Robert enjoyed travel abroad with his children and friends in his younger years, and in later years, his primary recreational passion was spending time with family and friends out on his sailboat. He enjoyed investing in real estate, supporting conservative causes and ministries that share the good news of the gospel and provide for the underprivileged, and was enthusiastically patriotic. He loved to decorate his front yard with flags on the 4th of July and Veteran's Day. Through his eighties and into his nineties, he became a great grandfather of seven and was proud of these new additions to the family. Robert trusted Christ as his Savior at a young age and looked forward to his home in Heaven. One of his favorite songs was "Surely Goodness and Mercy" which is taken from Psalm 23:6 "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." He is now with the Lord and experiencing all the wonders of Heaven. Robert joins his parents, Emery and Theresa, his brothers, Emil and Rudy, and his sister, Ethel, in Heaven. He is survived by his son Bob Jr (Carole), his daughter Lisa (Larry), his grandchildren Donny (Jennifer), Josh (Kristen), Luke (Stacey), his great grandchildren Cambell, Landon, Wade, Vance, Lady, May and Hugh, his sister Ruth, his sister Norma (Lew), his nieces Pamela and Sonya, and his nephews Don, Dan and Brad. A graveside service will be held Nov. 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:30 pm at Kingsway Community Church, 1748 251st St., Lomita, CA 90717. Flowers are welcome; Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 Phone (828) 262-1980 or at samaritanspurse.org on his memorial donation page. Or to: Hillsdale College, Mailing address: attn: Institutional Advancement, Hillsdale College, 33 E College Street, Hillsdale, MI 49242 (include Robert's name). 517-437-7341.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 2, 2019