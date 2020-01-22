|
|
1/24/1928 - 1/14/2020 Robert "Bob" Thompson of Manhattan Beach, CA, age 91, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Torrance, CA. He was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and neighbor. Bob was born in Los Angeles, CA on January 24, 1928 to parents David and Pauline Thompson and was the oldest of three sons. He grew up in South Los Angeles with his parents and two brothers, Jack and David. It was the era of the Pacific Electric Red Cars and he rode them from his parents' home to the beach to enjoy the sand and surf whenever possible. Later in life, Bob told stories about an old man (Simon Rodia) from his neighborhood who collected materials for the construction of the Watts Towers. Bob graduated from John C. Fremont High School in 1946 and joined the Navy. He was deployed to Saipan on the ship USS Monssen DD-798 as a refrigeration mechanic in the U.S. Naval Construction Force (SeaBees). He was awarded the WWII Victory medal. While in the service he enjoyed boxing and playing the trumpet. After being honorably discharged in 1948, Bob returned to L.A. and met Barbara Roberts, his future wife, while hanging out on the beach in Hermosa that same summer. A year later, Bob was recalled to the Navy for a second tour of duty on the Monssen, during the force build-up to the Korean war. Before his deployment, he asked Barbara to marry him and they were engaged. He completed his tour of duty and returned to marry Barbara in Hawthorne during the year 1951. He found civilian employment at the Northrop Aircraft Company and in 1953 they purchased what would become their life long residence in Manhattan Beach. They raised their four sons in the home and it became the primary family gathering place throughout the years. Bob had many hobbies outside of work and participated in the Northrop surf fishing club and bowling leagues, Cubmaster of Troop 713, Scoutmaster of Troop 849, enjoyed beach volleyball, body surfing, Hope Chapel camping ministries, woodworking, figure sketching, and oil painting to name a few. Bob and Barb celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary together on September 1, 2018, before Barbara passed later that year. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and brother Jack. He will be missed by his brother; David of Carol Stream, IL, brother-in-law; Lester Weaver Jr. and his wife Jan of Sun City, AZ, children; Mark of Manhattan Beach, CA, Dennis of Fresno, CA, Jim and his wife Stacia of Kailua, HI, Greg and his wife Tanya of Lawrence, KS, grandchildren; Cole, Tiana, and Althea and great-grandchildren; Anela, Mustang, and Nevaeh. The family welcomes all who knew Bob, Barb and their family to attend Bob's burial ceremony at Pacific Crest Cemetery in Redondo Beach at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, to be followed by a reception celebrating Bob and Barb's life at the chapel located at the cemetery from Noon - 1 PM.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 22, 2020