June 7, 1927 - June 2, 2019 On June 2, 2019, our dad, Robert W. Homan, went to heaven to join his wife, our mom, Virginia. He left behind his three children Paula Homan, Bradley Homan (Moto), and Shelley Homan McClellan (Tom) and his grandchildren Heather McClellan and Daniel McClellan. We will miss him terribly. On August 10, 2019 at the Manhattan Beach Community Church, we are celebrating the life of this extraordinary man. The service starts at 11:00 am. All who knew him are welcome to attend. Our dad grew up all over the state of California. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, but moved with his parents from place to place while his father helped build infrastructure for the state of California as a civilian contractor for the Army Corp of Engineers. Our dad served in World War II, and was an Army veteran. After the war ended, he attended U.C. Berkeley where he met and married our mom. They were married for 62 years. During the 1950s and 1960s, our dad worked at Northrop and TRW, and was involved in projects that supported the early stages of the space industry. At the age of 40, he changed his path, and went to Pepperdine Law School. He worked as an attorney for more than 30 years, and then served as a Commissioner for Torrance Court. Our dad lived in Manhattan Beach for 66 years, and he cared deeply for his community. After retiring as an attorney, our dad helped the seniors of his town receive services that they deserved. Throughout our lives, he was involved in the city council elections and city issues. Some community members may remember him as a football coach for Pop Warner. In addition, our mom and he were members of the Manhattan Beach Community Church for over 60 years. He was also active in the South Bay Cal Alumni Association, the Redondo Beach Elks, the Masons, the Shriners, and the senior groups in Manhattan Beach. One of the causes that was especially important to our dad was the High Hopes Head Injury Program. He was a dedicated supporter of this organization for many years. We ask that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to High Hopes Head Injury Program 2953 Edinger Ave. Tustin, CA 92780. You may also donate online at www.highhopesbraininjury.org in the name of Robert W. Homan. Please join us on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave. Manhattan Beach, to celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to the world.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 27, 2019