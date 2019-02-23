Home

Mar 1, 1925 - Feb 14, 2019 Robert Van Lone (Bob), 93, of San Pedro, California, passed away at Torrance Memorial Hospital at 9:50 PM on February 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob served in the Navy during World War II, and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1950. Born in Oak Park, IL, he met the love of his life, Junell Doty, in Long Beach, CA in 1952 and they were married on Aug 29, 1953. Junell preceded Bob in death in 2012. They are survived by their son Robert Van Lone Jr. and his wife Tracy; two beautiful daughters Julie Junell, and Karen Ann and her husband Michael deCiutiis; grandchildren Travis Donohue, Jayme Golden, Kory Kinder, and Daniel and Zachary deCiutiis; and great-grandchildren Pierce and Reese Golden. A local bridge champion until his dying day, Bob's lifelong focus was family, friends, Bears, Cubs and Jazz. He lived life to its fullest. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190460-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 23, 2019
