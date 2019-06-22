|
Robert (Bob) Wilson January 3, 1944 - May 26, 2019 Robert Wilson born in Los Angeles 1/3/1944. Raised in Inglewood, California, Bob was the second of five children born to Robert & Candy Wilson. Graduated from Inglewood HS in 1962. After 2 yrs in the army, he joined the management team of Sav-On drug store. Most knew him for his work at the Inglewood store on Market. Bob and his wife, Bobbie moved to Ouray, CO and later retired in Port Huenemw, CA. Bob is survived by his wife and his two children, Mike and Scott. After a lengthy respiratory illness Bob passed away peacefully on 5/26/19.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 22, 2019