|
|
Sept 22, 1946 - April 7, 2020 Robert Earl Wright, long time resident of Manhattan Beach, CA, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73, at his home on April 7, 2020. Robert is predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Dona Lynn Wright. They were married in LA County in 1991. Robert is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Brian Wright of Evanston, IL and Andrew Wright of Elk Grove, CA and his two step-children, Carissa Cimorelli of Los Angeles, CA and Dan Cimorelli of Redondo Beach, CA. Also, his grandchildren: Chad Andre, Jake Wright, Courtney Wright, Simon Wright, Kendall Wright and Isabella Wright. He is also survived by his siblings: Barbara Parker, Jim Wright and Adam Thaler. Robert was born on September 22, 1946 and was the eldest son of Keith Dudley Wright Jr and Sarah Loree Thomas of Houston, Texas. In 1963, they moved to Midland, TX and Robert graduated from Robert E. Lee high school in 1965. He went on to graduate in 1969 from the University of Texas with a bachelor's degree in business. Robert joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1969 and began working for Unocal Corporation in 1970. In 1977 he and his wife and two sons moved to Ventura County, California to establish residence. He eventually moved to Los Angeles County and has been living in Manhattan Beach since 1995. He retired from Unocal/Chevron in 2005 as the SVP of Investor Relations after 35 years with the company. He lost his beloved wife Dona, in April of 2017. In his retirement, he and his wife Dona enjoyed being outdoors, walking to the beach, working out together, researching and practicing a healthy lifestyle along with spending time with family, friends and neighbors. Although they loved to travel, some of their favorite places were right here in Southern California including the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego and participating in whale watching excursions off the coast. Robert served as a past president of the Union Oil Alumni Club and often had lunches and meetings with alums to stay connected. He was huge college and pro basketball fan, the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors being two of his favorite pro teams. At the collegiate level, he was biased toward any team for which his grandsons played. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and loved watching his grandchildren play their various sports and traveled often to visit them. Robert and Dona also loved having family come to visit them in Southern California and many wonderful memories have been made over the 25 years they have been residents of Manhattan Beach. The family will provide information on a celebration of his life which will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at the family Facebook page entitled "Family and Friends of Robert Earl Wright".
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2020